Senior menus for week of May 18-22

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Monday -- Chicken stir-fry, rice, egg roll, fortune cookie and Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday -- Pot roast, carrots, potato, onion, whole wheat bread and pear.
Wednesday -- Pancake, sausage, cottage cheese, tomato juice and mixed fruit.
Thursday -- Grilled chicken salad, focaccia roll, strawberries and poke cake.
Friday -- Pasta e Fagioli soup, breadstick and mango.
