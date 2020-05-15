You are the owner of this article.
Senior menus for week of May 18-22
Senior menus for week of May 18-22

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.

Standard

Monday -- Chicken stir-fry, rice, egg roll, fortune cookie and Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday -- Pot roast, carrots, potato, onion, whole wheat bread and pear.

Wednesday -- Pancake, sausage, cottage cheese, tomato juice and mixed fruit.

Thursday -- Grilled chicken salad, focaccia roll, strawberries and poke cake.

Friday -- Pasta e Fagioli soup, breadstick and mango.

