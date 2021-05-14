Senior menus for week of May 15-22

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Standard
Monday -- Lemon pepper tilapia, hush puppies, mixed vegetables and pineapple.
Tuesday -- Chicken breast, mac 'n cheese, lima beans, dinner roll and cookie.
Wednesday -- Mini corn dogs, fries, celery sticks, roll and apple sauce. The low-sodium alternative is a chicken breast.
Thursday -- Stuffed pepper casserole, mixed vegetables, roll and pears.
Friday -- Salisbury steak, tri-cut potato, roll, carrots and tropical fruit.
Saturday -- Half-turkey and cheese, tomato soup, salad and fresh fruit.
(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)