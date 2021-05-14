 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senior menus for week of May 15-22
0 comments

Senior menus for week of May 15-22

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.

Standard

Monday -- Lemon pepper tilapia, hush puppies, mixed vegetables and pineapple.

Tuesday -- Chicken breast, mac 'n cheese, lima beans, dinner roll and cookie.

Wednesday -- Mini corn dogs, fries, celery sticks, roll and apple sauce. The low-sodium alternative is a chicken breast.

Thursday -- Stuffed pepper casserole, mixed vegetables, roll and pears.

Friday -- Salisbury steak, tri-cut potato, roll, carrots and tropical fruit.

Saturday -- Half-turkey and cheese, tomato soup, salad and fresh fruit.

(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.) 

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News