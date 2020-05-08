You are the owner of this article.
Senior menus for week of May 11-15
Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.

Monday -- Fried chicken, mixed vegetables, corn bread and pineapple

Tuesday -- Meatloaf, wax beans, bread and fruit salad.

Wednesday -- Sloppy Joe, chips, relish sticks and apple.

Thursday -- Chicken and mushrooms, roasted vegetables, roll and pineapple.

Friday -- Taco salad, chips, banana bars and applesauce.

