Senior menus for week of May 11-15

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Standard
Monday -- Fried chicken, mixed vegetables, corn bread and pineapple
Tuesday -- Meatloaf, wax beans, bread and fruit salad.
Wednesday -- Sloppy Joe, chips, relish sticks and apple.
Thursday -- Chicken and mushrooms, roasted vegetables, roll and pineapple.
Friday -- Taco salad, chips, banana bars and applesauce.
