Senior menus for week of May 10-15
Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.

Standard

Monday -- Cod, breadstick, asparagus and fruit cocktail.

Tuesday -- Shredded barbecue chicken sandwich, celery sticks, chips and grape juice.

Wednesday -- Chicken tenders, three-bean salad, roll and apple.

Thursday -- Half-tuna salad sandwich, tomato soup, crackers and mangoes.

Friday -- Tortellini chili, cornbread, peas and tropical fruit.

Saturday -- Fiestada on a whole wheat crust, salad and pears.

(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.) 

