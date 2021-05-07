Senior menus for week of May 10-15

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Monday -- Cod, breadstick, asparagus and fruit cocktail.
Tuesday -- Shredded barbecue chicken sandwich, celery sticks, chips and grape juice.
Wednesday -- Chicken tenders, three-bean salad, roll and apple.
Thursday -- Half-tuna salad sandwich, tomato soup, crackers and mangoes.
Friday -- Tortellini chili, cornbread, peas and tropical fruit.
Saturday -- Fiestada on a whole wheat crust, salad and pears.
(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)