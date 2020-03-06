You are the owner of this article.
Senior menus for week of March 9-13
Senior menus for week of March 9-13

Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.

Standard

Monday -- Deluxe hamburger, fries, orange and strawberry delight.

Tuesday -- Shrimp scampi, spinach salad, garlic bread and tropical fruit.

Wednesday -- Chicken and bacon skillet, corn, rice and fruit salad.

Thursday -- Potato soup, half ham sandwich, crackers and grapefruit.

Friday -- Meatball sub, lima beans, cranberries and blueberries and cookie pudding cup.

Lite choice 

Monday -- Deluxe chicken salad, bread, coleslaw and fresh fruit.

Tuesday -- Chicken chuck wagon, corn, apple sauce and bread.

Wednesday -- Breakfast burrito, bell pepper strips and banana.

Thursday -- Crab and pea salad, dinner roll, pear and Rice Krispie treat.

Friday -- Peanut butter and jelly sandwich, relish sticks, cheese sticks and apple salad.

