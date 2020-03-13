You are the owner of this article.
Senior menus for week of March 16-20
Senior menus for week of March 16-20

Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.

Standard

Monday -- Barbecue shredded chicken, potato salad, corn on the cob and cherries.

Tuesday -- Irish pot pie, cabbage, mango, leprechaun dessert and pumpernickel bread.

Wednesday -- Pork roast with gravy, asparagus, mashed potatoes and fruited gelatin.

Thursday -- Soft shell beef taco, peaches, salad and peanut butter pie.

Friday -- Half tuna sandwich, tomato soup, cauliflower, pineapple and cobbler.

Lite choice 

Monday -- Greek salami salad on a pita, lettuce salad and Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday -- Reuben salad, tropical fruit, green beans and bread.

Wednesday -- Breakfast burrito, bell pepper strips and banana.

Thursday -- Crab and pea salad, dinner roll, pear, Rice Krispie treat

Friday -- Peanut butter and jelly sandwich, relish sticks, cheese sticks and apple salad. 

