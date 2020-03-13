Senior menus for week of March 16-20

Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Standard
Monday -- Barbecue shredded chicken, potato salad, corn on the cob and cherries.
Tuesday -- Irish pot pie, cabbage, mango, leprechaun dessert and pumpernickel bread.
Wednesday -- Pork roast with gravy, asparagus, mashed potatoes and fruited gelatin.
Thursday -- Soft shell beef taco, peaches, salad and peanut butter pie.
You have free articles remaining.
Friday -- Half tuna sandwich, tomato soup, cauliflower, pineapple and cobbler.
Lite choice
Monday -- Greek salami salad on a pita, lettuce salad and Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday -- Reuben salad, tropical fruit, green beans and bread.
Wednesday -- Breakfast burrito, bell pepper strips and banana.
Thursday -- Crab and pea salad, dinner roll, pear, Rice Krispie treat
Friday -- Peanut butter and jelly sandwich, relish sticks, cheese sticks and apple salad.