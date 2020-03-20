Senior menus for week of March 23-27

Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Standard
Monday -- Mexican pizza, bread stick, salad and fruit cocktail.
Tuesday -- Chicken a la King, biscuit, banana and pudding.
Wednesday -- Spaghetti bake, breadstick, broccoli and Mandarin oranges.
Thursday -- Beef tips, mashed potatoes, raspberries, three bean salad and whole wheat bread.
You have free articles remaining.
Friday -- Cod, broccoli salad, sourdough bread and fruit.
Lite choice
Monday -- Beet salad, roll, meat tray and strawberry apple sauce.
Tuesday -- Pimento cheese sandwich, mushroom salad, V8 juice and fresh fruit.
Wednesday -- Half cheese sandwich, tomato soup, crackers, broccoli salad and tropical fruit.
Thursday -- Cobb salad, apple and french bread.
Friday -- Grilled chicken on a bun, relish sticks, grape fruit and dip.