Senior menus for week of March 23-27
Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.

Standard

Monday -- Mexican pizza, bread stick, salad and fruit cocktail.

Tuesday -- Chicken a la King, biscuit, banana and pudding.

Wednesday -- Spaghetti bake, breadstick, broccoli and Mandarin oranges.

Thursday -- Beef tips, mashed potatoes, raspberries, three bean salad and whole wheat bread.

Friday -- Cod, broccoli salad, sourdough bread and fruit.

Lite choice 

Monday -- Beet salad, roll, meat tray and strawberry apple sauce.

Tuesday -- Pimento cheese sandwich, mushroom salad, V8 juice and fresh fruit.

Wednesday -- Half cheese sandwich, tomato soup, crackers, broccoli salad and tropical fruit.

Thursday -- Cobb salad, apple and french bread.

Friday -- Grilled chicken on a bun, relish sticks, grape fruit and dip.

