Senior menus for week of March 2-6

Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Standard
Monday -- Pot roast with carrots, potatoes and onions, pear and whole wheat bread.
Tuesday -- Pancake, sausage, cottage cheese, mixed fruit and tomato juice.
Wednesday -- Grilled chicken salad, strawberries, focaccia roll and poke cake.
Thursday -- Tilapia, rice, Tuscan vegetables and fresh fruit.
Friday -- Pork tacos, Pico de gallo, apple and side salad.
Lite choice
Monday -- Egg salad, croissant, three bean salad and peaches.
Tuesday -- Italian sub salad, roll and apple.
Wednesday -- Corndog, baked beans, ranch snack mix and orange.
Thursday -- Roasted beef sandwich, chips, beets and mixed fruit.
Friday -- Cold oven fried chicken, potato salad, bread and cherries.