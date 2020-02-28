You are the owner of this article.
Senior menus for week of March 2-6
Senior menus for week of March 2-6

Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.

Standard

Monday -- Pot roast with carrots, potatoes and onions, pear and whole wheat bread.

Tuesday -- Pancake, sausage, cottage cheese, mixed fruit and tomato juice.

Wednesday -- Grilled chicken salad, strawberries, focaccia roll and poke cake.

Thursday -- Tilapia, rice, Tuscan vegetables and fresh fruit.

Friday -- Pork tacos, Pico de gallo, apple and side salad.

Lite choice 

Monday -- Egg salad, croissant, three bean salad and peaches. 

Tuesday -- Italian sub salad, roll and apple.

Wednesday -- Corndog, baked beans, ranch snack mix and orange.

Thursday -- Roasted beef sandwich, chips, beets and mixed fruit.

Friday -- Cold oven fried chicken, potato salad, bread and cherries.

