Senior menus for week of March 8-13

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Standard
Monday -- Tilapia, rice, broccoli and peaches.
Tuesday -- Mini corn dogs, fries, celery sticks, roll and apple sauce.
Wednesday -- Tuna noodle casserole, salad, roll and fresh fruit.
Thursday -- Chicken taco with onions and peppers, rice and fruit cocktail.
Friday -- Cheeseburger, sweet potato tots, peas and carrots, and grapes.
Saturday -- Chicken Alfredo, mixed vegetables, breadstick and pears.
(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)