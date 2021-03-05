 Skip to main content
Senior menus for week of March 8-13
Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.

Monday -- Tilapia, rice, broccoli and peaches. 

Tuesday -- Mini corn dogs, fries, celery sticks, roll and apple sauce.

Wednesday -- Tuna noodle casserole, salad, roll and fresh fruit.

Thursday -- Chicken taco with onions and peppers, rice and fruit cocktail.

Friday -- Cheeseburger, sweet potato tots, peas and carrots, and grapes.

Saturday -- Chicken Alfredo, mixed vegetables, breadstick and pears.

(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)

