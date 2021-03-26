 Skip to main content
Senior menus for week of March 29-April 3
Senior menus for week of March 29-April 3

  • Updated
Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.

Monday -- Cheesy chicken casserole, stewed tomatoes, cornbread and oranges.

Tuesday -- Stuffed pepper casserole, mixed vegetables, roll and pears.

Wednesday -- Gumbo, hush puppies, carrots and raspberries.

Thursday -- Cod, asparagus, breadstick and fruit cocktail.

Friday -- Shredded BBQ chicken sandwich, celery sticks, chips and grapes.

Saturday -- Biscuits and turkey sausage gravy, hard-boiled egg, beets and orange.

(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)

