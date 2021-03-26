Senior menus for week of March 29-April 3

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Standard
Monday -- Cheesy chicken casserole, stewed tomatoes, cornbread and oranges.
Tuesday -- Stuffed pepper casserole, mixed vegetables, roll and pears.
Wednesday -- Gumbo, hush puppies, carrots and raspberries.
Thursday -- Cod, asparagus, breadstick and fruit cocktail.
Friday -- Shredded BBQ chicken sandwich, celery sticks, chips and grapes.
Saturday -- Biscuits and turkey sausage gravy, hard-boiled egg, beets and orange.
(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)