Senior menus for week of March 22-27

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Standard
Monday -- Chili cheese turkey hot dog, chips, wax beans and fresh fruit.
Tuesday -- Chicken Kiev, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, roll and pineapple.
Wednesday -- Lasagna, breadstick, Antiqua vegetables and apricots.
Thursday -- Beef stir-fry over rice, vegetable egg roll, fortune cookie and Mandarin oranges.
Friday -- Reuben casserole, fries, roll, fruit and Jell-O.
Saturday -- Shrimp pasta, spinach salad with dressing, breadstick and fresh fruit.
(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)