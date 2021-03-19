 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senior menus for week of March 22-27
View Comments

Senior menus for week of March 22-27

{{featured_button_text}}

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.

Standard

Monday -- Chili cheese turkey hot dog, chips, wax beans and fresh fruit.  

Tuesday -- Chicken Kiev, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, roll and pineapple. 

Wednesday -- Lasagna, breadstick, Antiqua vegetables and apricots.

Thursday -- Beef stir-fry over rice, vegetable egg roll, fortune cookie and Mandarin oranges.

Friday -- Reuben casserole, fries, roll, fruit and Jell-O.

Saturday -- Shrimp pasta, spinach salad with dressing, breadstick and fresh fruit. 

(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)

View Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News