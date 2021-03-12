 Skip to main content
Senior menus for week of March 14-20

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.

Standard

Monday -- Egg salad on croissant, chicken noodle soup, asparagus and fruit juice.

Tuesday -- Pancakes, turkey sausage, beets and melon chunks.

Wednesday -- Celtic corned beef and cabbage casserole, Irish red potatoes, green beans with sliced almonds, rye bread slice, mint chocolate chip pudding and fresh fruit.

Thursday -- Hot ham and cheese pinwheels, celery sticks and fresh fruit.

Friday -- Meatloaf, roasted potatoes, peas, roll and peaches. 

Saturday -- Philly cheese steak, corn, chips and fruit juice. 

(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)

