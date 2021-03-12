Senior menus for week of March 14-20

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Standard
Monday -- Egg salad on croissant, chicken noodle soup, asparagus and fruit juice.
Tuesday -- Pancakes, turkey sausage, beets and melon chunks.
Wednesday -- Celtic corned beef and cabbage casserole, Irish red potatoes, green beans with sliced almonds, rye bread slice, mint chocolate chip pudding and fresh fruit.
Thursday -- Hot ham and cheese pinwheels, celery sticks and fresh fruit.
Friday -- Meatloaf, roasted potatoes, peas, roll and peaches.
Saturday -- Philly cheese steak, corn, chips and fruit juice.
(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)