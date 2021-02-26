Senior menus for week of March 1-6

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Standard
Monday -- Chicken breast, mac n' cheese, lima beans, dinner roll cookie and fresh fruit.
Tuesday -- Sloppy Joe, green beans, chips and fruit juice.
Wednesday -- Half turkey and cheese sandwich, tomato soup, salad and fresh fruit.
Thursday -- Salisbury steak, tri-cut potatoes, carrots, roll and tropical fruit.
Friday -- Biscuits and turkey sausage gravy, hard-boiled egg, beets and orange.
Saturday -- Barbeque chicken sandwich, tater tots, corn and peas.
(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)