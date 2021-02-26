 Skip to main content
Senior menus for week of March 1-6
Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.

Standard

Monday -- Chicken breast, mac n' cheese, lima beans, dinner roll cookie and fresh fruit.

Tuesday -- Sloppy Joe, green beans, chips and fruit juice.

Wednesday -- Half turkey and cheese sandwich, tomato soup, salad and fresh fruit. 

Thursday -- Salisbury steak, tri-cut potatoes, carrots, roll and tropical fruit.

Friday -- Biscuits and turkey sausage gravy, hard-boiled egg, beets and orange. 

Saturday -- Barbeque chicken sandwich, tater tots, corn and peas. 

(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)

