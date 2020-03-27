You are the owner of this article.
Senior menus for week of March 30-April 3
Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.

Monday -- Swedish meatballs, Antigua vegetable, rice and peaches.

Tuesday -- Chicken noodle soup, crackers, kiwi and cucumber onion salad.

Wednesday -- Hot dog, mac and cheese, grape salad, Tuscan vegetables and cookie. Low sodium alternative available for the month of April is a hamburger patty.

Thursday -- Fried chicken, mixed vegetables, corn bread and pineapple.

Friday -- Meatloaf, wax beans, bread and fruit salad.

 

