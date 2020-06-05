You are the owner of this article.
Senior menus for week of June 8-12
Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.

Standard

Monday -- Mexican pizza, breadstick, salad and fruit cocktail.

Tuesday -- Chicken a la King, biscuit, banana and pudding.

Wednesday -- Spaghetti bake, breadstick, broccoli and Mandarin oranges.

Thursday -- Beef tips, mashed potatoes, three bean salad, whole wheat bread and raspberries.

Friday -- Cod, broccoli salad, sourdough bread and fruit.

