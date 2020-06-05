Senior menus for week of June 8-12

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Standard
Monday -- Mexican pizza, breadstick, salad and fruit cocktail.
Tuesday -- Chicken a la King, biscuit, banana and pudding.
Wednesday -- Spaghetti bake, breadstick, broccoli and Mandarin oranges.
Thursday -- Beef tips, mashed potatoes, three bean salad, whole wheat bread and raspberries.
Friday -- Cod, broccoli salad, sourdough bread and fruit.
