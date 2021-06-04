Senior menus for week of June 7-12

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Standard
Monday -- Tortellini chili, cornbread, peas and tropical fruit.
Tuesday -- Reuben casserole, fries, roll and fruit Jell-O. The low-sodium alternative is a hamburger patty.
Wednesday -- Chili cheese turkey dog, chips, wax beans and fresh fruit.
Thursday -- Chicken Kiev, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, roll and pineapple.
Friday -- Lasagna, breadstick, Antigua vegetables and apricots.
Saturday -- Beef stir fry over rice, vegetable egg roll, fortune cookie and Mandarin oranges.
(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)