Senior menus for week of June 29-July 3.

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Standard
Monday -- Grilled chicken salad, strawberries, focaccia roll and poke cake.
Tuesday -- Pasta e fagioli soup, breadstick and mango.
Wednesday -- Pork tacos, side salad and apple.
Thursday -- Tilapia, rice, Tuscan vegetables and fresh fruit.
Friday -- Aging Partners office is closed for the Independence Day holiday.
