You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Senior menus for week of June 29-July 3.
View Comments

Senior menus for week of June 29-July 3.

{{featured_button_text}}

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.

Standard

Monday -- Grilled chicken salad, strawberries, focaccia roll and poke cake. 

Tuesday -- Pasta e fagioli soup, breadstick and mango.

Wednesday -- Pork tacos, side salad and apple.

Thursday -- Tilapia, rice, Tuscan vegetables and fresh fruit.

Friday -- Aging Partners office is closed for the Independence Day holiday.

View Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News