Senior menus for week of June 28-July 2
Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are now being home-delivered five days a week.

Monday -- Hot dog, macaroni and cheese, lima beans, cookie and fresh fruit.

Tuesday -- Barbecue chicken sandwich, tater tots, corn and pears. 

Wednesday -- Half-turkey and cheese sandwich, tomato soup, salad and fresh fruit. 

Thursday -- Salisbury steak, tri-cut potato, carrots, roll and tropical fruit. 

Friday -- Hot dog, baked beans, potato salad, fruited Jell-O and ice cream sandwich. The low sodium alternative is a chicken breast. 

