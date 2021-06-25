Senior menus for week of June 28-July 2

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are now being home-delivered five days a week.
Standard
Monday -- Hot dog, macaroni and cheese, lima beans, cookie and fresh fruit.
Tuesday -- Barbecue chicken sandwich, tater tots, corn and pears.
Wednesday -- Half-turkey and cheese sandwich, tomato soup, salad and fresh fruit.
Thursday -- Salisbury steak, tri-cut potato, carrots, roll and tropical fruit.
Friday -- Hot dog, baked beans, potato salad, fruited Jell-O and ice cream sandwich. The low sodium alternative is a chicken breast.