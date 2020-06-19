You are the owner of this article.
Senior menus for week of June 22-26
Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.

Monday -- Chicken and mushrooms, roasted vegetables, roll and pineapple.

Tuesday --  Taco salad, chips, applesauce and banana bars.

Wednesday -- Deluxe chicken sandwich, tater tots and mixed frozen fruit. 

Thursday -- Chicken stir-fry, rice, egg roll, Mandarin oranges and fortune cookie.

Friday -- Pot roast, carrots, potato, onion, whole wheat bread and pear.

