Senior menus for week of June 22-26

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Monday -- Chicken and mushrooms, roasted vegetables, roll and pineapple.
Tuesday -- Taco salad, chips, applesauce and banana bars.
Wednesday -- Deluxe chicken sandwich, tater tots and mixed frozen fruit.
Thursday -- Chicken stir-fry, rice, egg roll, Mandarin oranges and fortune cookie.
Friday -- Pot roast, carrots, potato, onion, whole wheat bread and pear.
