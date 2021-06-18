Senior menus for week of June 21-26th

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Standard
Monday -- Shredded barbecue chicken sandwich, celery sticks, chips and grape juice.
Tuesday -- Chicken tenders, three bean salad, roll and apple.
Wednesday -- Half-tuna salad sandwich, tomato soup, crackers and mangos.
Thursday -- Meatloaf, roasted potatoes, peas, roll and peaches.
Friday -- Fiestada on whole wheat crust, salad and pears.
Saturday -- Lemon pepper tilapia, hushpuppies, mixed vegetables and pineapple.
(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)