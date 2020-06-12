Senior menus for week of June 15-19

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Standard
Monday -- Swedish meatballs, Antigua vegetables, rice and peaches.
Tuesday -- Chicken noodle soup, crackers, baby bakers and kiwi.
Wednesday -- Hot dog, mac n’ cheese, Tuscan vegetables, grape salad and cookie. Low sodium alternative hamburger patty is available.
Thursday -- Fried chicken, mixed vegetables, corn bread and pineapple.
Friday -- Meatloaf, wax beans, fruit salad and bread.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!