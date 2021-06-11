Senior menus for week of June 14-19

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Standard
Monday -- Philly cheesesteak, corn, chips and fruit juice.
Tuesday -- Shrimp pasta, breadstick, spinach salad and fresh fruit.
Wednesday -- Cheesy chicken casserole, cornbread, stewed tomatoes and oranges.
Thursday -- Stuffed pepper casserole, mixed vegetables, roll and pears.
Friday -- Gumbo, hush puppies, carrots and raspberries. The low-sodium alternative is a hamburger patty.
Saturday -- Cod, breadstick, asparagus and fruit cocktail.
(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)