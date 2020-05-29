You are the owner of this article.
Senior menus for week of June 1-5
Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.

Monday -- Roasted chicken, roasted redskin potatoes, wax beans, roll and grapes.

Tuesday -- Barbeque shredded chicken sandwich, potato salad, corn on the cob and cherries.

Wednesday -- Pork roast with gravy, asparagus, mashed potatoes, fruit JELL-O.

Thursday -- Soft shell beef taco, salad, peaches and peanut butter pie.

Friday -- Half tuna sandwich, tomato soup, cauliflower, pineapple and cobbler.

