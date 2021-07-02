Senior menus for week of July 5-9

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are now being home-delivered five days a week.
Standard
Monday -- Aging Partners offices and all senior centers are closed for the Independence Day holiday.
Tuesday -- Biscuits and turkey sausage gravy, hard-boiled egg, beets and orange.
Wednesday -- Sloppy Joes, green beans, chips and fruit juice.
Thursday -- Chicken Alfredo, mixed vegetables, bread stick and pears.
Friday -- Mini corn dogs, fries, celery sticks, roll and apple juice. The low-sodium alternative is a chicken breast.