Senior menus for week of July 5-9
Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are now being home-delivered five days a week.

Monday -- Aging Partners offices and all senior centers are closed for the Independence Day holiday.

Tuesday -- Biscuits and turkey sausage gravy, hard-boiled egg, beets and orange.

Wednesday -- Sloppy Joes, green beans, chips and fruit juice.

Thursday -- Chicken Alfredo, mixed vegetables, bread stick and pears. 

Friday -- Mini corn dogs, fries, celery sticks, roll and apple juice. The low-sodium alternative is a chicken breast. 

