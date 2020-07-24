Senior menus for week of July 27-31

Return to homepage ×
Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Standard
Monday -- Fried chicken, mixed vegetables, corn bread and pineapple.
Tuesday -- Meatloaf, wax beans, bread and fruit salad.
Wednesday -- Sloppy Joe, chips, V8 juice and apple.
Thursday -- Chicken and mushrooms, roasted vegetables, roll and peaches.
Friday -- Taco salad, chips, banana pudding and applesauce.
