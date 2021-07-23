Senior menus for week of July 26-30

Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers in Lincoln: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave. Meals are also served on Mondays at the senior center in Firth, 311 Nemaha St.; Tuesdays and Thursdays at the senior center in Bennet, 970 Monroe St.; and Wednesdays at the senior center in Hickman, 115 Locust St.
Standard
Monday -- Philly cheesesteak, corn, chips and fruit juice.
Tuesday -- Shrimp pasta, spinach salad, breadstick and fresh fruit.
Wednesday -- Cheesy chicken casserole, stewed tomatoes, cornbread and oranges.
Thursday -- Lasagna, Antigua vegetables, breadstick and apricots.
Friday -- Gumbo, carrots, hush puppies and cherries. The low-sodium alternative is a chicken breast.