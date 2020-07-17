You are the owner of this article.
Senior menus for week of July 20-24
Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.

Monday -- Beef tips, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, whole wheat bread and mixed berries.

Tuesday -- Cod, broccoli salad, sourdough bread, cookie and fruit. 

Wednesday -- Barbeque shredded chicken sandwich, potato salad, corn on the cob and cherries. 

Thursday -- Swedish meatballs, Antiqua vegetables, rice and peaches.

Friday -- Deluxe chicken sandwich, mushroom salda, baby bakers and kiwi. 

