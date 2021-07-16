 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senior menus for week of July 19-23
0 Comments

Senior menus for week of July 19-23

  • 0

Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers in Lincoln: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave. Meals are also served on Mondays at the senior center in Firth, 311 Nemaha St.; Tuesdays and Thursdays at the senior center in Bennet, 970 Monroe St.; and Wednesdays at the senior center in Hickman, 115 Locust St.

Standard

Monday -- Meatloaf, roasted potatoes, peas, roll and peaches.

Tuesday -- Reuben casserole, fries, roll and fruit juice. 

Wednesday -- Chili-cheese turkey dog, wax beans, chips and fresh fruit. The low sodium alternative is a chicken breast. 

Thursday -- Chicken Kiev, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, roll and pineapple. 

Friday -- Stuffed pepper casserole, mixed vegetables, roll and pear. 

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News