Senior menus for week of July 13-17

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Monday -- Chicken and bacon skillet, corn, rice and fruit salad.
Tuesday -- Ham sandwich, chips, potato salad and grapefruit.
Wednesday -- Meatball sub, lima beans, cookie pudding cup, cranberries and blueberries.
Thursday -- Roasted chicken breast, wax beans, roasted redskin potatoes, roll and grapes.
Friday -- Hot dog, macaroni and cheese, relish sticks and grape salad. Low sodium alternative available.
