Senior menus for week of July 13-17
Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.

Monday -- Chicken and bacon skillet, corn, rice and fruit salad.

Tuesday -- Ham sandwich, chips, potato salad and grapefruit. 

Wednesday -- Meatball sub, lima beans, cookie pudding cup, cranberries and blueberries.

Thursday -- Roasted chicken breast, wax beans, roasted redskin potatoes, roll and grapes.

Friday -- Hot dog, macaroni and cheese, relish sticks and grape salad. Low sodium alternative available.

