Senior menus for week of Jan. 20-24

Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Standard
Monday -- Aging Partner's offices and all senior centers are closed for Martin Luther King Day.
Tuesday -- Salisbury steak with gravy, roasted potatoes, peas, whole wheat bread and fruit.
Wednesday -- Italian sausage hoagie, roasted cauliflower and fruited gelatin. Low sodium alternative is available.
Thursday -- Shrimp taco, beans and rice, side salad, Pico de Gallo and apples.
Friday -- Goulash, roasted vegetables, whole wheat bread, tapioca pudding and fresh fruit.
Lite choice
Tuesday -- Half cheese sandwich, tomato soup, crackers, celery dip and peaches.
Wednesday -- Chicken strip with dip, roll, potato chip, broccoli salad, orange.
Thursday -- Chickpea salad with chicken, Rice Krispie treat and pears.
Friday -- Roast beef sandwich, coleslaw and fruit.