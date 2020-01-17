You are the owner of this article.
Senior menus for week of Jan. 20-24
Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.

Monday -- Aging Partner's offices and all senior centers are closed for Martin Luther King Day.

Tuesday -- Salisbury steak with gravy, roasted potatoes, peas, whole wheat bread and fruit.

Wednesday -- Italian sausage hoagie, roasted cauliflower and fruited gelatin.  Low sodium alternative is available.

Thursday -- Shrimp taco, beans and rice, side salad, Pico de Gallo and apples.

Friday -- Goulash, roasted vegetables, whole wheat bread, tapioca pudding and fresh fruit.

Monday -- Aging Partner's offices and all senior centers are closed for Martin Luther King Day.

Tuesday -- Half cheese sandwich, tomato soup, crackers, celery dip and peaches.

Wednesday -- Chicken strip with dip, roll, potato chip, broccoli salad, orange.

Thursday -- Chickpea salad with chicken, Rice Krispie treat and pears.

Friday -- Roast beef sandwich, coleslaw and fruit. 

