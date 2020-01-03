You are the owner of this article.
Senior menus for week of Jan. 6-10
Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.

Standard

Monday -- Chef’s choice main dish, bread, vegetable side, dessert and fruit.

Tuesday -- Chicken stir fry, egg roll, rice and fruit. 

Wednesday -- Egg salad on croissant, cheesy broccoli soup, banana chocolate chip bread and apple.

Thursday -- Beef hot dog, mac n’ cheese, spinach salad and Mandarin orange. (Low sodium alternative available.)

Friday -- Cod, peas and carrots, potato salad, whole wheat bread and orange.

Lite choice 

Monday -- Reuben salad, green beans, bread and tropical fruit mix.  

Tuesday -- Peanut butter and jelly sandwich, cheese stick, veggie salad and banana. 

Wednesday -- Beef patty with bun, potato salad and apple.

Thursday -- Crab and pea salad, dinner roll, sweet trail mix and pear.

Friday -- Breakfast burrito, bell pepper strips, Danish and fruit. 

