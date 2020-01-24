You are the owner of this article.
Senior menus for week of Jan. 27-31
Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.

Standard

Monday -- Shredded pork tacos, beans, pineapple salsa and frozen fruit mix.

Tuesday -- Loaded baked potato soup, half club sandwich, poke cake and grapefruit sections.

Wednesday -- Artichoke chicken bake, honey roasted carrots, whole wheat bread, cookie, pudding cup and fruit.

Thursday -- Biscuits and turkey sausage gravy, cheese omelet, sauteed veggie mix and pears.

Friday -- Philly cheese steak, coleslaw, fries and frozen berry cup.

Lite choice 

Monday -- Greek yogurt, hard-boiled egg, cereal, granola, V8 juice and fruit plate.

Tuesday -- Breaded chicken sandwich, cucumber onion salad and peaches.

Wednesday -- Seafood salad, marinated vegetables, roll and apple.

Thursday -- Deluxe deli sandwich, puppy chow, marinated vegetables and banana.

Friday -- Hot dog, barbeque baked beans, bun and peach. 

