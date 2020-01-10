You are the owner of this article.
Senior menus for week of Jan. 13-17
Senior menus for week of Jan. 13-17

Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.

Monday -- Taco salad, chips apple crisp and pineapple.

Tuesday -- Sheperd's pie, cucumber onion salad, whole wheat bread and cherries.

Wednesday -- Deluxe beef patty, bun, macaroni salad, corn and fruit.

Thursday -- Cheesy chicken and rice, pineapple pea salad, whole wheat bread and ice cream.

Friday -- Tater tot casserole, broccoli, whole wheat bread and mixed fruit. 

Lite choice 

Monday -- Cobb salad, french bread and apple.

Tuesday -- Swedish meatballs, potato salad, roll and tropical fruit. 

Wednesday -- Pimento cheese sandwich, mushroom salad, V8 juice and plum.

Thursday -- Ham sandwich, relish sticks and fruit.

Friday -- Deluxe chicken salad sandwich, croissant, relish sticks and plum. 

