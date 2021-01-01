Senior menus for week of Jan. 4-9

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Standard
Monday -- Biscuits and gravy, hard-boiled egg, fruit salad and V8 juice.
Tuesday -- Taco salad with beans, grape tomatoes, tortilla chips and fruit juice.
Wednesday -- Pork tacos, chips, salad and mango pieces.
Thursday -- Shrimp scampi with bowtie pasta, carrots, grapes and roll.
Friday -- Sliced roast beef, red tri-cut potatoes, broccoli and roll.
Saturday -- Hot dog, baked beans, relish sticks and apple. The low-sodium alternative available is a chicken breast.