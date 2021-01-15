Senior menus for week of Jan. 18-23

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Standard
Monday -- Aging Partners offices are closed for Martin Luther King Day.
Tuesday -- Tater tot casserole, roll and pineapple.
Wednesday -- Beef and bean taco salad, tortilla chips and berry cup.
Thursday -- Pulled pork on a bun, three bean salad, Rice Krispie treat and pears.
Friday -- Oven-baked chicken breast, au gratin potatoes, green beans, roll and peaches.
Saturday -- Hamburger on a bun, chips, relish sticks and tropical fruit.
(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)