Senior menus for week of Jan. 18-23
Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.

Monday -- Aging Partners offices are closed for Martin Luther King Day. 

Tuesday -- Tater tot casserole, roll and pineapple.

Wednesday -- Beef and bean taco salad, tortilla chips and berry cup.

Thursday -- Pulled pork on a bun, three bean salad, Rice Krispie treat and pears.

Friday -- Oven-baked chicken breast, au gratin potatoes, green beans, roll and peaches. 

Saturday -- Hamburger on a bun, chips, relish sticks and tropical fruit. 

(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)

