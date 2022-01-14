 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Senior menus for week of Jan. 17-21
Senior menus for week of Jan. 17-21

Meals are served at 11:30 a.m.; exceptions are noon at the Bennet Senior Center, and 10 a.m. on the third Thursday only at the Asian Senior Center, 144 N. 44th St. Suggested meal contributions are: $4, age 60 and over; $8, age 59 and under; and a $4 transportation suggested contribution, age 60 and over. 

Menus are subject to change. All meals are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers in Lincoln: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave. Meals are also served Mondays at the senior center in Firth, 311 Nemaha St.; Tuesdays and Thursdays at the senior center in Bennet, 970 Monroe St.; and Wednesdays at the senior center in Hickman, 115 Locust St.

The low-sodium alternative is a chicken breast. Menus are subject to change. All meals include 1% milk, margarine or butter. Condiments and dressing are available for sandwiches and salads. 

For more information about Aging Partners, visit aging.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-441-7070.

Monday -- Aging Partners offices and all senior centers are closed for Martin Luther King Day.

Tuesday -- Baked cod, spinach salad, hushpuppies, lemon cake and peaches.

Wednesday -- Beef and broccoli, white rice, crab Rangoon, fortune cookie and fresh fruit.

Thursday --  Breaded chicken sandwich, three bean salad, chips and applesauce.

Friday -- Beef hot dog, potato salad, baked beans, chips and fresh fruit.

