Senior menus for week of Jan. 11-16.

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Standard
Monday -- Open-faced turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables and fresh fruit.
Tuesday -- Spinach and artichoke chicken casserole, corn, roll and fruit cocktail.
Wednesday -- Caprese pasta salad, grilled chicken breast, pudding and fruit juice.
Thursday -- Chicken strips, tater tots, beets, whole wheat roll and pear.
Friday -- Chicken fajitas, rice and peaches.
Saturday -- Meatball sub, peas and oranges.
(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)