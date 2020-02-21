You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Senior menus for week of Feb. 24-28
View Comments

Senior menus for week of Feb. 24-28

{{featured_button_text}}

Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.

Standard

Monday -- Open-faced Reuben sandwich, fries, pickle spear and strawberry.

Tuesday -- Turkey sausage gravy and biscuit, sautéed vegetables, cheese omelet and pears.

Wednesday -- Cheesy chicken and rice, vegetable salad, bread and pineapple.

Thursday -- Roasted chicken, roasted red potatoes, relish sticks, whole wheat roll and mixed fruit. 

Friday -- Seafood chowder, asparagus, cranberry apple lettuce salad, oyster crackers and peanut butter no bake cookie.

Lite choice 

Monday -- Half cheese sandwich, tomato soup, crackers, celery sticks and peaches.

Tuesday -- Peanut butter and jelly sandwich, veggie salad, cheese stick and banana.

Wednesday -- Ham sandwich, relish sticks and fruit.

Thursday -- Greek yogurt, hard-boiled egg, granola, V8 juice and fruit.

Friday -- Chef salad, crackers and Mandarin orange. 

View Comments

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News