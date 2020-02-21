Senior menus for week of Feb. 24-28

Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Standard
Monday -- Open-faced Reuben sandwich, fries, pickle spear and strawberry.
Tuesday -- Turkey sausage gravy and biscuit, sautéed vegetables, cheese omelet and pears.
Wednesday -- Cheesy chicken and rice, vegetable salad, bread and pineapple.
Thursday -- Roasted chicken, roasted red potatoes, relish sticks, whole wheat roll and mixed fruit.
You have free articles remaining.
Friday -- Seafood chowder, asparagus, cranberry apple lettuce salad, oyster crackers and peanut butter no bake cookie.
Lite choice
Monday -- Half cheese sandwich, tomato soup, crackers, celery sticks and peaches.
Tuesday -- Peanut butter and jelly sandwich, veggie salad, cheese stick and banana.
Wednesday -- Ham sandwich, relish sticks and fruit.
Thursday -- Greek yogurt, hard-boiled egg, granola, V8 juice and fruit.
Friday -- Chef salad, crackers and Mandarin orange.