Senior menus for week of Feb. 10-14

Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Standard
Monday -- Hot turkey open-faced sandwich, mashed potatoes, asparagus, and orange.
Tuesday -- Stuffed pepper casserole, mixed vegetables, dinner roll and mango.
Wednesday -- Chili, crackers, green beans, cinnamon roll and peaches.
Thursday -- Salisbury steak, roasted red potatoes, peas, bread and fruit.
Friday -- Italian wedding soup, caprese salad, french bread, Cupid’s dessert and strawberry.
Lite choice
Monday -- Cold oven fried chicken, black eyed pea salad, roll, strawberry and apple sauce.
Tuesday -- Beef patty, potato salad and apple.
Wednesday -- Breakfast burrito, Danish, bell pepper strips and fruit.
Thursday -- Seafood salad, lettuce salad, roll and apple.
Friday -- Roasted beef sandwich, coleslaw and fruit.