Senior menus for week of Feb. 10-14
Senior menus for week of Feb. 10-14

Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.

Standard

Monday -- Hot turkey open-faced sandwich, mashed potatoes, asparagus, and orange.

Tuesday -- Stuffed pepper casserole, mixed vegetables, dinner roll and mango. 

Wednesday -- Chili, crackers, green beans, cinnamon roll and peaches.

Thursday -- Salisbury steak, roasted red potatoes, peas, bread and fruit.

Friday -- Italian wedding soup, caprese salad, french bread, Cupid’s dessert and strawberry.

Lite choice 

Monday -- Cold oven fried chicken, black eyed pea salad, roll, strawberry and apple sauce.

Tuesday -- Beef patty, potato salad and apple.

Wednesday -- Breakfast burrito, Danish, bell pepper strips and fruit.

Thursday -- Seafood salad, lettuce salad, roll and apple.

Friday -- Roasted beef sandwich, coleslaw and fruit.

