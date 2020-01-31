Senior menus for week of Feb. 3-7

Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Standard
Monday -- Chicken stir-fry, rice, egg roll, poke cake and fruit.
Tuesday -- Shepherd’s pie, cucumber onion salad, whole wheat bread and cherries.
Wednesday -- Waffle, sausage, hard-boiled egg, Potatoes O’Brien and grape salad.
Thursday -- Tater tot casserole, broccoli, bread and mixed fruit.
Friday -- Catfish, Tuscan vegetables, hush puppies, rice and fresh fruit.
Lite choice
Monday -- Vegetable beef soup, cheese stick, crackers and apple.
Tuesday -- Italian cold cut, corn chips, relish sticks and peaches.
Wednesday -- Beef bean burrito, tortilla chips, side salad and banana.
Thursday -- Tuna salad, lettuce salad, green beans, roll and mango.
Friday -- Pimento cheese sandwich, coleslaw and V8 juice.