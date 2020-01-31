You are the owner of this article.
Senior menus for week of Feb. 3-7
Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.

Standard

Monday -- Chicken stir-fry, rice, egg roll, poke cake and fruit.

Tuesday -- Shepherd’s pie, cucumber onion salad, whole wheat bread and cherries.  

Wednesday -- Waffle, sausage, hard-boiled egg, Potatoes O’Brien and grape salad.

Thursday -- Tater tot casserole, broccoli, bread and mixed fruit.

Friday -- Catfish, Tuscan vegetables, hush puppies, rice and fresh fruit.

Lite choice 

Monday -- Vegetable beef soup, cheese stick, crackers and apple.

Tuesday -- Italian cold cut, corn chips, relish sticks and peaches.

Wednesday -- Beef bean burrito, tortilla chips, side salad and banana.

Thursday -- Tuna salad, lettuce salad, green beans, roll and mango.

Friday -- Pimento cheese sandwich, coleslaw and V8 juice. 

