You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Senior menus for week of Feb. 17-21
View Comments

Senior menus for week of Feb. 17-21

{{featured_button_text}}

Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.

Standard

Monday -- Aging Partners offices and all senior centers are closed for Presidents Day.

Tuesday -- Italian sausage hoagie, roasted cauliflower and fruited gelatin.

Wednesday -- Shrimp taco, rice and beans, side salad and apple.

Thursday --  Artichoke chicken bake, honey roasted carrots, whole wheat bread, cookie and fruit.

Friday -- Beef tips with gravy, mashed potatoes, Antigua vegetables, whole wheat bread and fresh fruit.

Lite choice 

Monday -- Aging Partners offices and all senior centers are closed for Presidents Day.

Tuesday -- Roast beef sandwich, broccoli cheddar soup and pineapple.

Wednesday -- Chicken pasta salad, pickled beets, sweet trail mix, fresh fruit

Thursday -- Chicken tortilla soup, crackers, coleslaw and grapes.

Friday -- English muffin, hard-boiled egg, sausage link, tomato juice and mixed fruit.

View Comments

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News