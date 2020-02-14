Senior menus for week of Feb. 17-21

Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Standard
Monday -- Aging Partners offices and all senior centers are closed for Presidents Day.
Tuesday -- Italian sausage hoagie, roasted cauliflower and fruited gelatin.
Wednesday -- Shrimp taco, rice and beans, side salad and apple.
Thursday -- Artichoke chicken bake, honey roasted carrots, whole wheat bread, cookie and fruit.
Friday -- Beef tips with gravy, mashed potatoes, Antigua vegetables, whole wheat bread and fresh fruit.
Lite choice
Tuesday -- Roast beef sandwich, broccoli cheddar soup and pineapple.
Wednesday -- Chicken pasta salad, pickled beets, sweet trail mix, fresh fruit
Thursday -- Chicken tortilla soup, crackers, coleslaw and grapes.
Friday -- English muffin, hard-boiled egg, sausage link, tomato juice and mixed fruit.