Senior menus for week of Feb. 8-13
Senior menus for week of Feb. 8-13

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.

Standard

Monday -- Shredded pork sandwich, mixed vegetables and mangos.

Tuesday -- Sausage and peppers, rice and apricots. The low-sodium alternative is a hamburger patty. 

Wednesday -- Hot roast beef sandwich, fries, asparagus spears and fruit Jell-O.

Thursday -- Beef and broccoli, vegetable egg roll, Mandarin oranges and a fortune cookie.

Friday -- Biscuits and gravy, hard-boiled egg, fruit salad and V8.

Saturday -- Aging Partners offices are closed due to Presidents' Day on Monday. 

(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)

