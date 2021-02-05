Senior menus for week of Feb. 8-13

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Standard
Monday -- Shredded pork sandwich, mixed vegetables and mangos.
Tuesday -- Sausage and peppers, rice and apricots. The low-sodium alternative is a hamburger patty.
Wednesday -- Hot roast beef sandwich, fries, asparagus spears and fruit Jell-O.
Thursday -- Beef and broccoli, vegetable egg roll, Mandarin oranges and a fortune cookie.
Friday -- Biscuits and gravy, hard-boiled egg, fruit salad and V8.
Saturday -- Aging Partners offices are closed due to Presidents' Day on Monday.
(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)