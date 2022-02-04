 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SENIOR MENUS

Senior menus for week of Feb. 7-11

Meals are served at 11:30 a.m.; exceptions are noon at the Bennet Senior Center, and 10 a.m. on the third Thursday only at the Asian Senior Center, 144 N. 44th St. Suggested meal contributions are: $4, age 60 and over; $8, age 59 and under; and a $4 transportation suggested contribution, age 60 and over. 

Menus are subject to change. All meals are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers in Lincoln: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave. Meals are also served Mondays at the senior center in Firth, 311 Nemaha St.; Tuesdays and Thursdays at the senior center in Bennet, 970 Monroe St.; and Wednesdays at the senior center in Hickman, 115 Locust St.

The low-sodium alternative is a chicken breast. Menus are subject to change. All meals include 1% milk, margarine or butter. Condiments and dressing are available. 

For more information about Aging Partners, visit aging.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-441-7070.

Monday -- Cheesy ham and potato casserole, mixed vegetables, raisin bread and a green apple.

Tuesday -- Chicken fettuccini, green beans, bread slice and fresh fruit.

Wednesday -- Sliced roast beef, hash brown casserole, corn bread and broccoli.

Thursday -- Chicken salad on a croissant, broccoli cheddar soup, crackers, beets and melon mix.

Friday -- Pulled pork on a bun, baby bakers, corn and mixed fruit. 

