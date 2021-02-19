Senior menus for week of Feb. 22-27

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Standard
Monday -- Open-faced turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables and fresh fruit.
Tuesday -- Spinach and artichoke casserole, corn, fruit cocktail and roll.
Wednesday -- Caprese pasta salad, grilled chicken breast, fruit juice and pudding.
Thursday -- Chicken strips, tater tots, beets, pear and whole wheat roll.
Friday -- Meatball sub, peas and oranges.
Saturday -- Chicken fajitas, rice and peaches.
(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)