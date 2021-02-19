 Skip to main content
Senior menus for week of Feb. 22-27
Senior menus for week of Feb. 22-27

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.

Monday -- Open-faced turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables and fresh fruit. 

Tuesday -- Spinach and artichoke casserole, corn, fruit cocktail and roll. 

Wednesday -- Caprese pasta salad, grilled chicken breast, fruit juice and pudding. 

Thursday -- Chicken strips, tater tots, beets, pear and whole wheat roll. 

Friday -- Meatball sub, peas and oranges. 

Saturday -- Chicken fajitas, rice and peaches. 

(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)

