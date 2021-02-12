Senior menus for week of Feb. 15-20

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Standard
Monday -- Aging Partners offices are closed due to Presidents' Day.
Tuesday -- Hot dog, baked beans, relish sticks and apple. The low-sodium alternative is a hamburger patty.
Wednesday -- Pork tacos, chips, salad and mango pieces.
Thursday -- Shrimp scampi, bowtie pasta, carrots, grapes and roll.
Friday -- Sliced roast beef, red tri-cut potatoes, broccoli and roll.
Saturday -- Salad with beans, grape tomatoes, tortilla chips and fruit juice.
(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)