Senior menus for week of Feb. 15-20
Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.

Monday -- Aging Partners offices are closed due to Presidents' Day.

Tuesday -- Hot dog, baked beans, relish sticks and apple. The low-sodium alternative is a hamburger patty. 

Wednesday -- Pork tacos, chips, salad and mango pieces. 

Thursday -- Shrimp scampi, bowtie pasta, carrots, grapes and roll. 

Friday -- Sliced roast beef, red tri-cut potatoes, broccoli and roll. 

Saturday -- Salad with beans, grape tomatoes, tortilla chips and fruit juice. 

(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)

