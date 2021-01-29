 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senior menus for week of Feb. 1-6
View Comments

Senior menus for week of Feb. 1-6

{{featured_button_text}}

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.

Standard

Monday -- Beef tips, tri-cut potatoes, Antigua vegetables, Mandarin oranges and roll.

Tuesday -- Cheesy chicken and rice casserole, broccoli, pineapple and bread.

Wednesday -- Corndog, spinach salad, chips and orange. The low-sodium alternative is a hamburger patty. 

Thursday -- Turkey slice with gravy, baby bakers, mixed vegetables, tropical fruit and roll.

Friday -- Barbeque chicken breast on a bun, fries, peas and carrots, and raspberries. 

Saturday -- Creamed turkey over mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, cherries and roll.

(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)

View Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News