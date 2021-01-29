Senior menus for week of Feb. 1-6

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Standard
Monday -- Beef tips, tri-cut potatoes, Antigua vegetables, Mandarin oranges and roll.
Tuesday -- Cheesy chicken and rice casserole, broccoli, pineapple and bread.
Wednesday -- Corndog, spinach salad, chips and orange. The low-sodium alternative is a hamburger patty.
Thursday -- Turkey slice with gravy, baby bakers, mixed vegetables, tropical fruit and roll.
Friday -- Barbeque chicken breast on a bun, fries, peas and carrots, and raspberries.
Saturday -- Creamed turkey over mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, cherries and roll.
(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)