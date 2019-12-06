Senior menus for week of Dec. 9-13

Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Standard
Monday -- Chicken stir fry, egg roll, rice and fruit.
Tuesday -- Egg salad on croissant, cheesy broccoli soup yogurt and apple.
Wednesday -- Chef’s choice main dish, vegetable side, bread, dessert and fruit.
Thursday -- Goulash, roasted vegetables, whole wheat bread, poke cake and fresh fruit.
Friday -- Cheesy chicken and rice, asparagus and pineapple.
Lite choice
Monday -- Breakfast burrito, bell pepper strips, Danish and Mandarin orange.
Tuesday -- Reuben salad roll, green beans, cherry delight and tropical fruit mix.
Wednesday -- Half cheese sandwich, tomato soup, crackers, celery with dip and peaches.
Thursday -- Cobb salad, French bread and apple.
Friday -- Deluxe deli sandwich, puppy chow, marinated vegetables and banana.