Senior menus for week of Dec. 9-13
Senior menus for week of Dec. 9-13

Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.

Monday -- Chicken stir fry, egg roll, rice and fruit.

Tuesday -- Egg salad on croissant, cheesy broccoli soup yogurt and apple. 

Wednesday -- Chef’s choice main dish, vegetable side, bread, dessert and fruit.

Thursday -- Goulash, roasted vegetables, whole wheat bread, poke cake and fresh fruit.

Friday -- Cheesy chicken and rice, asparagus and pineapple.

Monday -- Breakfast burrito, bell pepper strips, Danish and Mandarin orange.

Tuesday -- Reuben salad roll, green beans, cherry delight and tropical fruit mix.

Wednesday -- Half cheese sandwich, tomato soup, crackers, celery with dip and peaches. 

Thursday -- Cobb salad, French bread and apple.

Friday -- Deluxe deli sandwich, puppy chow, marinated vegetables and banana. 

