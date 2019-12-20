Senior menus for week of Dec. 23-27

Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Standard
Monday -- Loaded baked potato soup, half club sandwich, crumb cake and grapefruit sections.
Tuesday -- Philly cheese steak, coleslaw, fries and frozen berry cup.
Wednesday -- Aging Partners offices and all Senior Centers are closed for Christmas.
Thursday -- Salisbury steak, roasted potatoes, peas, gravy, whole wheat bread and fruit.
Friday -- Shredded pork tacos, beans, pineapple salsa and frozen fruit mix.
Lite choice
Monday -- Chickpea salad with chicken, roll, Rice Krispie treat and pears.
Tuesday -- Deli sandwich on hoagie bun, relish vegetables and apple.
Wednesday -- Aging Partners offices and all Senior Centers are closed for Christmas.
Thursday -- Hotdog, BBQ baked beans, bun and peach.
Friday -- Cold oven fried chicken, black eyed pea salad, roll and strawberry apple sauce.