Senior menus for week of Dec. 23-27
Senior menus for week of Dec. 23-27

Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.

Standard

Monday -- Loaded baked potato soup, half club sandwich, crumb cake and grapefruit sections.

Tuesday -- Philly cheese steak, coleslaw, fries and frozen berry cup.

Wednesday -- Aging Partners offices and all Senior Centers are closed for Christmas.

Thursday -- Salisbury steak, roasted potatoes, peas, gravy, whole wheat bread and fruit.

Friday -- Shredded pork tacos, beans, pineapple salsa and frozen fruit mix.

Lite choice 

Monday -- Chickpea salad with chicken, roll, Rice Krispie treat and pears.

Tuesday -- Deli sandwich on hoagie bun, relish vegetables and apple.

Wednesday -- Aging Partners offices and all Senior Centers are closed for Christmas.

Thursday -- Hotdog, BBQ baked beans, bun and peach.

Friday -- Cold oven fried chicken, black eyed pea salad, roll and strawberry apple sauce.

Husker News