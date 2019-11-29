You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Senior menus for week of Dec. 2-6
0 comments

Senior menus for week of Dec. 2-6

{{featured_button_text}}

Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.

Standard

Monday -- Artichoke chicken bake, honey roasted carrots, whole wheat bread and fruit.

Tuesday -- Italian sausage hoagie, roasted cauliflower and fruited gelatin. (Low sodium alternative available.)

Wednesday -- Catfish, Tuscan vegetables, hush puppies, rice and fresh fruit.

Thursday -- Tater tot casserole, broccoli, whole wheat bread and mixed fruit.

Friday -- Homemade chicken noodle soup, Greek salad, biscuit, cookie pudding cup and orange.

Lite choice 

Monday -- Italian cold cuts, corn chips, relish sticks and peaches.

Tuesday -- Corn dog, baked beans, ranch snack mix and apple.

Wednesday -- Deluxe chicken salad, croissant, coleslaw and plums.           

Thursday -- Chicken pasta salad, pickled beets, sweet trail mix and fresh fruit. 

Friday -- Greek yogurt, hard-boiled egg, cereal, granola, V8 juice and fruit plate.

0 comments

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News