Senior menus for week of Dec. 2-6

Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Standard
Monday -- Artichoke chicken bake, honey roasted carrots, whole wheat bread and fruit.
Tuesday -- Italian sausage hoagie, roasted cauliflower and fruited gelatin. (Low sodium alternative available.)
Wednesday -- Catfish, Tuscan vegetables, hush puppies, rice and fresh fruit.
Thursday -- Tater tot casserole, broccoli, whole wheat bread and mixed fruit.
You have free articles remaining.
Friday -- Homemade chicken noodle soup, Greek salad, biscuit, cookie pudding cup and orange.
Lite choice
Monday -- Italian cold cuts, corn chips, relish sticks and peaches.
Tuesday -- Corn dog, baked beans, ranch snack mix and apple.
Wednesday -- Deluxe chicken salad, croissant, coleslaw and plums.
Thursday -- Chicken pasta salad, pickled beets, sweet trail mix and fresh fruit.
Friday -- Greek yogurt, hard-boiled egg, cereal, granola, V8 juice and fruit plate.