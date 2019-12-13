You are the owner of this article.
Senior menus for week of Dec. 16-20
Senior menus for week of Dec. 16-20

Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.

Monday -- Fried chicken, sweet potato tots, mixed vegetables, corn bread and pears.

Tuesday -- Beef hot dog, macaroni and cheese, spinach salad and Mandarin oranges. (Low sodium alternative available.)

Wednesday -- Holiday meal: roasted rosemary chicken, loaded mashed sweet potatoes, roasted mushrooms and veggies, cranberry apple spinach salad, roll and pecan tassie bars.

Thursday -- Chili, crackers, cinnamon roll, green beans and peaches.

Friday -- Biscuits and turkey sausage gravy, cheese omelet, sauteed veggie mix and pears.

Monday -- Tuna salad, roll, green beans and mango.

Tuesday -- Peanut butter and jelly sandwich, cheese stick, veggie salad and banana.

Wednesday -- Beef patty, bun, potato salad and apple.

Thursday -- Pimento cheese sandwich, mushroom salad, V8 juice and plum.

Friday -- Meat and cheese plate, crackers, pea salad, trail mix and fruit.

